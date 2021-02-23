The upcoming Maserati Grecale SUV prototype was spotted outside the factory plant on Viale CiroMenotti in Modena. The name Grecale means “fierce north-east wind of the mediterranian sea”. Pictures were shared by Maserati employees.

The Grecale will be built at Cassino (Italy) where an investment of 800 million euros has been organized and it will receive its World Premier before the end of 2021. The prototype cars are currently going through road and off-road tests to ensure safety as well as collect data for the preparation of the new SUV’s final setup. Grecale will be Maserati’s second SUV after Levante which is now available in hybrid version. It will share the same platform as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

The flagship Quattroporte, Ghibli sports sedan ( now available in hybrid version) and Levante indicate that Maserati produces cars that are recognizable anywhere with their main focus on style, technology, comfort, performance and safety. A complete range including V6 and V8 petrol, 4 cylinder hybrid and V6 diesel power plant was recently improved by the introduction of the new Trofeo collection that features Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante equipped with 580hp V8 engine. The MC20 supercar powered by Nettuno V6 engine is currently at the top of the range.