Cupra has just celebrated its third year anniversary with a series of new models, top of the range is a new Formentor VZ5 SUV.

The Formentor VZ5 is powered by a five-cylinder 2.5L TSI Audi engine from the RS Q3 that mixes direct injections and turbocharging to reach peak power of 390hp between 5,700 rpm and 7000 rpm and 490 nm of torque from 2,250 rpm. The acceleration from 0-100km/h completed in 4.2 seconds and the top speed is capped at 250km/h. A 7-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox transmits power to all wheels. The Formentor VZ5 is the first car designed by Cupra for Cupra, VZ comes from the word Veloz which means speed or fast.

The car features advanced chassis technology including Adaptive Chassis Control and 4Drive all wheel drive system. The Adaptive Chassis Control has 15 levels of damping adjustment that can be manually configured to deliver best control of the car in all conditions and driving modes (comfort, sport, offroad, Cupra and individual) which are easily selectable. The 4Drive system monitors the steering angle, wheel speed and ensures the right amount of power is distributed to each wheel.

The VZ5 is 10mm lower than 310PS Model for more advanced driving experience and is fitted with 20 inch alloy wheels with 18 inch six-piston Akebono callipers. The large brakes are for reducing braking distance and reassurance.

The exterior design is adorned with a carbon fiber front splitter, carbon fiber diffuser, Cupra badge at the front and rear grille, Cupra signature headlights and Aural quad copper exhaust pipes. An exclusive interior will be available for the VZ5 and will include CupBucket seats available in Petrol blue or black leather with brown Nappa accents and a 12 inch touchscreen.

Advanced safety solutions for the VZ5 include Wireless Full Link system compatible to all Android and Apple, Voice recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), travel assist, side and exit assist and Emergency exit assist.

The Formentor VZ5 will be available for order from October 2021. Pricing was not mentioned.