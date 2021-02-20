The newly announced Tesla Model X Plaid is the most powerful production SUV in the world, besting even some million dollar hypercars. The upgraded battery architecture delivers instant torque, quick acceleration and high power at any speed.

The Long Range and Plaid platforms connect powertrains and battery technologies for improved performance,range and efficiency. New Module and the battery architecture improves the power, endurance and enables fast charging in all conditions.

The Model X Plaid features a Tri Motor All-Wheel Drive platform with 3 torque transmitting independent motors with carbon fiber-sleeve for each rotor that support peak power outputs completely to top speed. The output of the Model X Plaid is 1,020hp, 340miles range and the acceleration from 0-60mph is achieved in 2.5 seconds.

The vehicle delivers maximum utility with the most storage space and towing capacity of any electric SUV. The front doors and Falcon wing doors open and close automatically. The maximum towing capacity is 5000 lbs and seating allows up to 7 adults.

The Model X is built for power and range with the lowest drag coefficient of any SUV. Upgraded aerodynamic systems work together with the high-performance wheels and tires to provide maximum agility, handling and comfort at any speed.

The Estimated range on a single charge is 360 miles and charging time using a supercharger to 175 miles can be achieved in 15 minutes. The availability of Tesla’s fast charger and access to over 20,000+ superchargers stations globally enables the driver to spend less time charging and more time travelling.

The Model X is built with a high-strength architecture and battery pack mounted on the floor to protect the occupants and lower the risks of rollover. Every Model X comes with the latest active safety features including Automatic emergency braking at no extra cost. Other safety features include front and rear cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors to detect nearby cars and 160m forward facing radar for a long range view.

Autopilot enables the car to accelerate, brake and steer automatically within its lane under active supervision. Over-the-air updates and the latest enhancements are available instantly.