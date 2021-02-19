Uwe Gemballa already partnered with Porsche specialist Alois Ruf on engine development back in the 1980s. The two families have teamed up again this time led by Uwe Gemballa’s Son Phillip Gemballa. Phillip Gemballa will launch his first project in 2021 starting a new era 10years after the passing of his father. The engine development designed by Marc Phillip Gemballa will be under the name “powered by Ruf”.

The collaboration’s first project will be an off-road supercar dubbed “project Sandbox” based on the new Porsche 911 Turbo S from the 992 series. The project is said to be inspired by the infamous Porsche 959 ‘Dakar’ car.

The engine upgrade allows the six-cylinder boxer engine to provide an output of over 750hp and 930Nm of torque and it adheres to the latest EURO 6 emissions regulations despite the increment in power.

The exclusive edition is limited to 40 units and 10 are already spoken for before the official launch leaving 30 units only. The company will be revealing more information later this year.

Specs

Base vehicle: Porsche 911 Turbo S (992 series)

Engine: 6-cylinder twin-turbocharged flat-six

Power (kW): 552 kW (Series: 478 kW)

Power (hp): 750+ hp (Series: 650 hp)

Max. torque: 930 Nm torque (Series: 800 Nm torque)