Novitec’s Ferrari 812 GTS is here after extensive alterations including aerodynamic enhancement in naked carbon, customised high-tech forged wheels,high-performance exhaust system, customized interior and a power upgrade.

They went for naked carbon as opposed to the regular gloss finished carbon, giving the 812 GTS a sportier appearance. Aero parts went through wind tunnel testing which helps to optimize the handling and stability of the car. The upgrade of the front lip spoiler minimizes the front axle lift and also improves the stability of the car during high speeds.

Novitec is currently working on a performance upgrade for the 6.5L V12 engine. A performance exhaust and sports catalysts were enough to increase the power output to 840hp at 8,750 rpm, while the torque increased to 751Nm at 7,300 rpm. The acceleration from 0-100 km/h now takes 2.8 seconds while the top speed shoots to 345km/h.

The Ferrari 812 GTS is equipped with forged wheels specifically made for the 812 model and three tailor-made wheel/tire combinations for the front and rear axle. All forged wheels are available in a variety of colors and three different surface finishes, standard,brushed or polished. The pictured 812 GTS is fitted with Novitec NF 10 wheels of sizes 10Jx21 and high-performance tires of size 275/30 ZR 21 at the front and 12.5J2x22 wheels with 335/25 ZR tires at the rear.

The height of the Ferrari can be lowered to 35mm by Novitec sport springs making the handling even more agile. The front end can rise up to 4cm by a touch of a button and lower automatically at speeds exceeding 80km/h.

The high-performance exhaust system offers optimized performance and can be combined with 110 mm tailpipes which are adapted to fit the rear. The exhaust system is available with or without sound management by active exhaust flap control and can be finished with 999 fine gold plating for optimized heat distribution.

The company also offers exclusive features for the cockpit including Alcantara leather seats in any colour.