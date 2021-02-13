Land Rover Classic recently announced a limited edition run of classic Land Rover Defender models. 25 Land Rover Defender Works V8 Trophy models will leave the workshop in 2021, paying tribute to Land Rover’s expedition legacy.

Of course, wearing Eastnor Yellow paintwork, it isn’t difficult to see where Land Rover drew its inspiration. The Camel Trophy.

The Camel Trophy was one of the toughest off-road competitions. Between 1980 and 2000, Land Rover became synonymous with the Camel Trophy. The Defender saw service in destinations such as Sulawesi, Borneo and Brazil. Proving its utilitarian values to the extreme.

For 2021, Land Rover Classic is building 25 adventure-ready Defender Works V8 Trophy vehicles. Orders can be placed for 90 and 110 body designs which feature black details, heavy-duty steel wheels and all-terrain equipment including a front winch, multi-point expedition cage, roof rack, underbody protection, A-bar, raised air intake, spotlights and mud-terrain tyres.

Under the bonnet sits a thoroughly modern 5.0 litre V8 producing 405 hp through an eight-speed ZF transmission. Land Rover Classic has effectively produced a resto-mod, using a set of uprated brakes and improvements to its handling to improve upon the discontinued SUV.

The interior is clad with full black Windsor leather trim, including Recaro sports seats with contrasting yellow stitch detailing and a Land Rover Trophy clock face by Elliot Brown

Each customer will get an entry to an exclusive Land Rover Trophy adventure competition at Eastnor Castle, the home of Land Rover testing and development.

While the Land Rover Defender Works V8 Trophy doesn’t carry the exact same sandglow colour scheme, the untrained eye would find little to distinguish this model from the iconic Camel Trophy legend.