A lucky Lady named Alice will be the recipient of a one off Bugatti Chiron Sport commissioned by her husband as a gift, revealed by Bugatti just one day before Valentine’s. The gentleman ordered it through HR Owen Bugatti in London, every bit of the car has been personalized to meet Alice’s taste. The $3.2 million plus Bugatti Chiron Sport “Alice” is finished in Matt Blanc and Silk Rose – the only Chiron in this combination thus making it a 1 of 1.

The Silk Rose exterior color was combined with Matt Blanc color which dominates the outer shell, lower trim and the alloy wheels. The interior consists of a mix of leather and Alcantara materials finished in Gris Rafale, Alice logo stitching on the headrest of the seats and Chiron Sport stitchings elsewhere in the cabin. The Alice logo can also be found on the silk rose door sills finished in aluminum.

Revealed in 2018, the Chiron Sport has a firmer chassis that provides sharper handling and agility. It’s lighter than the standard Chiron due to the use of more carbon fiber, the 8.0L W16 engine still produces 1500hp. A quad tip exhaust system differentiates it from the regular Chiron. Each unit is going for a price of 2.65 million euros.

A fitting Valentine’s Gift, isn’t it?