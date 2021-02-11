There is a new widebody Audi SQ7 from ABT Sportsline. It comes with a full aero package, engine tuning and alloy wheels, this is the TFSI version.

The SQ7 TFSI has an output of 507 hp and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds making it faster than the current entry level Porsche 911. ABT says they are already working on a performance upgrade focused on ECU tuning.

The wide body aero package will be available for the SQ7 includes front and rear skirt add-ons, fender extension, door strip attachments and end pipe cover set. A slim body package will also be available without fender extensions. Other optional features include ABS plastic or carbon fiber, rear spoiler or fender inserts.

The standard SQ7 is equipped with 20 inch wheels but the German tuning company has further enhanced the look of the car by fitting a set of 22 inch alloy wheels. Additional wheels include the Sport GR that are finished in glossy or matt black, HR Aero in dark smoke with matt black Aero ring and high-performance HR-F in dark smoke or glossy black.

The interior of the SQ7 features dashboard and seat frame covers in carbon fiber, start-stop-switch cap with illuminated logo and integrated entrance lights.

Prices and further details on performance were not provided.