Close to the FCA Heritage Hub Museum, inside the former Officina 83 of Mirafiori plant in Turin, the history preservation continues through the Officine Classiche Workshop area.

This particular area hosts repair, restoration and certification activities concerning classic Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia and Abarth cars, whether belonging to private collectors or to the magnificent FCA Heritage collection.

In our first part of the visit, we highlighted the Certification process offered to Private clients. this process covers every aspect of the vintage car: Engine, transmission, suspensions, electrical components, interior and exteriors. Those parts are analysed in detail and verified by ensuring that they match with technical specifications stored in the company archives.

At the end of the review, a Certification of Authenticity, a metal plate, a Certificate of origin and obviously the overall results of the certification process are issued. After this, words like “authentic” and “fully Original” will sound different to you.

Well, not all cars will go through this examination with a 100% pass results. In this case, if your car needs minor or total overhaul, the guys at FCA heritage have the expertise and craftmanship to go through all the necessary interventions.

In the second part of our visit, we have been guided though the workshops and we had been able to witness the various steps of the restoration process. Look, what you will find here is not the typical repair shop attached to a standard dealership. Here you will find real craftsmen (coming from racing teams or have simply worked for FCA back in the glorious days) handling good old tools and machinery taken from the original assembly line of your vintage car.

Believe me, you should have looked at my face when I was told that the metallic pavement where one Abarth 600 body shell was sitting on had been transplanted from the original Abarth workshop in Corso Marche in Turin, and where most of the Lancia Delta S4 and 037 rally car had been assembled on.. Crazy stuff!

FCA Heritage Officine Classiche Workshops 1 of 21

Words and Photos by Yaron Esposito

Instagram: @Aaronandcars