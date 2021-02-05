ABT Sportsline recently celebrated its 125th anniversary with the limited edition RSQ8-R which they consider to be the fastest SUV in the market. They are only building 125 of these and we have seen quite a few so far, this San Marino Blue one is the latest example to receive an ABT treatment.

The RSQ8-R is powered by a 4.0L V8 twin-turbo engine tuned to deliver 740hp and 920Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.4 seconds down from 3.8s and a top speed of 315km/h. The Audi RSQ8 leaves the factory with a power rating of 600hp and 800Nm torque.

ABT offers an Aero Package that features carbon fiber parts including front and rear skirt add-ons, front lip with add on and mirror caps, wheelhouse ventilation, fender extensions and rear spoiler.

The Audi RSQ8-R is further fitted with high performance 21 inch GR wheels completely painted in glossy black. Tires measure 295/35 R23 all round.

For more lateral dynamics, the vehicle is equipped with air suspension utilizing ABT Level Control (ALC) that can be lowered by 25mm in comfort level and 15mm in dynamic level. A stainless High Performance Exhaust system is also available with four 104mm end pipes.

The interior features an upgraded ABT steering wheel, armrest and center console. On the open market, the ABT RSQ8-Rs are retailing for over 300,000 Euros including the base car. ABT has not provided the official MSRP.