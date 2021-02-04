The 3rd generation Ford F-150 Raptor is here, offered with an improved V6 twin-turbo from the previous generation. A V8 trim known as Raptor R will be launched later in the year as Ford’s answer to Ram’s 1500 TRX hemi powered pickup.

The new F-150 Raptor has been re-designed with an all new running gear and five-link rear suspension specifically made for the Raptor to deliver more power over rough roads at high speed. The five-link rear suspension features a panhard rod, extra-long trailing arms that maintain axle position on rough roads and 24 inch coil springs (longest in class). The suspension design means the car can put more torque on the rear wheels for quicker, faster acceleration and better throttle response while still maintaining stability, handling and control.

The Raptor F-150 is powered by a high-output 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine that delivers better low-end torque and enables maximum towing and payload capability for over 500 miles. The horsepower and torque figures have not been officially announced but are expected to exceed 450hp and 510Nm.

Next generation FOX Live Valve internal bypass shocks with electronic control technology offers position-sensitive damping adjustability for the giant whoops and landings. Raptor’s largest shocks are designed to resist heat buildup and react fast to terrain changes. The 3.1 inch

diameter anodized aluminum shock bodies are filled with low-friction shock fluid to reduce frictional losses inside the damper for better on and off-road comfort.

The upgraded electronically controlled base valves allow an upward of 1,000 pounds of damping per corner at desert speed, change damping is rated independently 500 times per second at each corner.

The Raptor is available with either 35 inch or 37 inch factory fitted wheels for the first time ever. The terrain management system features selectable drive modes including slippery, tow,sport, normal, offroad, rock-crawl and Baja. A new three-inch equal-length exhaust system features a patent-pending built-in X-pipe that takes advantage of true pass-through muffler design that improves the sound quality. The sounds from the exhaust can also be configured to quiet, sport, Baja and normal.

The upgraded Ford-built 10-speed automatic transmission is bolted to an innovative torque-on-demand transfer case, standard electronic locking gear differentials and Torsen front limited-slip differentials fitted with 4:10 final drive ratios. Maximum payloads are increased by 200 pounds to 1,400 pounds while maximum towing also increases by 200 pounds to 8,200 pounds.

The new interior features enhanced materials and unique designs including a new steering wheel with a laser-etched logo,top centering mark and aluminum paddle shifters. In addition to that, buyers will get Ricaro bucket seats with large bolsters, ropes and high-lift jacks to help in repairs and standard aluminium or carbon fiber interior packages trim on the doors.

The exterior features a power dome hood with blacked-out grille and headlights stretching from fender to fender. The hood has a heat extractor and side vents on the edge of the fender all inspired by the intakes of the F-22 Raptor fighter jet. The rear has the same concept with blacked-out tail lights and tailgate applique allowing visual from fender to fender width.

The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor will be available in showrooms this summer, Raptor R (V8) is expected to be released next year.