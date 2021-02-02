Novitec has introduced a new tuning package for the McLaren 765LT. The quickest production car on the market currently, with a ¼ mile time of 9.3s.

The engine tuning is being offered in three variants and all three kits are purely plug & play auxiliary control units. The tuning module modifies the electronic boost pressure control and controls the ignition and injection with a specifically programmed mapping.

Stage 2 is the most powerful performance and has an output of 855hp at 7,400 rpm and a peak torque of 898Nm at 6,300 rpm. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is now 2.5 seconds, 0-200km/h in 6.5 seconds and the top speed is over 330km/h.

The 2nd stage also includes a full thermal insulated high-performance exhaust system and ceramic coated turbo inlet pipes. The exhaust system is made from an alloy that is also used in Formula 1 racing which makes it lighter and optimizes the power delivery. The exhaust can be further enhanced by adding 999 gold plating which controls the temperature of the engine. This material can be placed on the four tailpipes in combination with naked carbon. The exhaust system can be completed with 100-cell sport catalysts.

The 765LT is further adorned with lightweight MC3 forged wheels which are available in 72 different colors. The wheels measure 20 inch and 21 inch wheels on the front and rear axle respectively, the front axle uses 9Jx20 rims with 255/30 ZR 20 high performance tires and 12Jx 21 with 325/25 ZR 21 tires on the rear axle. The option of brushed or polished wheels is also available.

The Novitec sport springs lowers the car by 20mm, this improves the handling due to the low centre of gravity. The designers developed aerodynamic- enhancement and upgrades in order to give the body a sportier look, there upgrades include naked-carbon inserts for the headlights, N-LARGO trunk lid and air scoop on the roof both available in naked-carbon.

The cockpit can be customized according to the wishes of the client. Leather and Alcantara can be ordered in any desirable color.