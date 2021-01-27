BMW has released a new CS model, the BMW M5 CS which is a limited model that will sit above the M5 Competition. This is the fourth CS model following the launch of the M3 CS, M4 CS (from previous gen), and the M2 CS. It is the most powerful BMW road car ever made.

The BMW M5 CS is powered by a 4.4 liter V8 engine with 635hp and 750nm. The M5 CS accelerates from 0-100km/h in 3 seconds, 0-200km/h in 10.3 seconds and the top speed is limited at 305km/h. Compared to the BMW M5 competition, there is an increase of 7hp and a weight reduction of over 70kg which ensures better balancing and performance.

Like the standard M5, the M xDrive system allows the car to be modified in stages from 4WD, 2WD and Dynamic Stability Control ((DSC) thanks to the use of a variable multi-plate clutch system.

The interior features two adjustable weight-saving M Carbon seats in the front and at the rear seats. These seats made a debut on the new M3 and M4, unlike other fixed carbon seats these are built by combining two pieces making them fully adjustable. The interior features fine-grain Merino leather on the front seats and Merino leather counterparts at the rear seats,illuminated M5 logos on the front seats, Alcantara steering wheel and headliners and contrasting panels in Mugello Red.



The exterior presents interpretation of BMW icons for instance, BMW kidney grille in Gold Bronze and L-shaped BMW laser headlights. The M5 CS contains parts with Gold Bronze accents, carbon fiber- reinforced plastic (CFRP) and exposed carbon fibre. The 20 inch M forged wheels in Y-spoke design, the M5 CS badges, M gills on the front wing and the boot lid are all enhanced with Gold Bronze. The bonnet is entirely made from CFRP and features air vents in exposed carbon fibre. The CFRP parts are lightweight and improve the handling of the car.

More on the headlights; BMW laser light is standard here and the L-shaped light tubes shine white during the day and yellow when low or high beams are activated. They will also illuminate in yellow when the Welcome Light is activated.

The M5 CS has a sport exhaust system made of stainless pipes with more highlights than those on the M5 CP. A standard set of Pirelli P Zero Corsa Track tyres are fitted on the M5 CS, measuring 275/35 R 20 at the front and 285/35 R 20 at the rear.

The market launch will be in Spring 2021 and the car will be priced at 180,400 Euros in Germany.