Brabus has released a performance upgrade for the Mercedes-AMG A45 S. AMG has already maxed out the performance of the A45 S especially with stock internals, but Brabus still managed to squeeze an extra amount of power from the 2.0L turbocharged engine.

The B45-450 performance upgrade improves the output to 450hp, the torque to 550Nm and the acceleration from 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds thanks to the additional 29hp and 50Nm. Top speed remains electronically limited to 270km/h

The engine tuning conversion features a Brabus powerXtra CPC auxiliary control unit, special duct for air box and Brabus BoostXtra adapter which enables the engine to produce a sporty blow-off noise like a racecar.

The A45 S AMG is fitted with tailor made Monoblock Z 8.5J x 20 wheels on the front and rear axle and 245/30 ZR 20 tires supplied by Brabus. The adjustable sport springs and tires improve the handling by lowering the vehicle’s centre of gravity. The sports springs also lower the ride by 30mm.

Brabus offers customized interior designs which include leather interior in any colour, stainless scuff plates with Brabus logo available in 64 colors, Brabus aluminium pedals and velour floor mats with Brabus logo.

Pricing has not been communicated.