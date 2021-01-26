Cupra is the performance brand of Spanish car maker Seat. You may not have heard of the Formentor and that is because Cupra cars are currently only available in the EU, UK, Switzerland and surprisingly Mauritius. The Formentor SUV coupe is one of the first models with a completely unique body. The top-of-the-range VZ model has a 2.0 TSI producing 306hp and 400Nm of torque.

ABT has given the Formentor extra power by increasing the output to 370hp and 450nm. The additional 60hp and 50Nm improved the acceleration of 0-100km/h from 4.9 seconds to 4.6 seconds. An ABT performance exhaust will be available for clients who are interested in enhancing the sound even more. The diameter of the endpipes is 102mm.

ABT suspension springs which lowers the car to 35mm are available as well as an optional active suspension. The pictured vehicle is fitted with 20inch AGT Sport GR wheels which are also available in 19 inch ABT DR ,ER-C and 20 inch FR wheel models.

The company offers a wide range of options to improve the allure of the Cupra Formentor.