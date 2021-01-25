Not everyday you come across a Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman for sale, especially a rare 4-door model like the one above. They only made 304 of these 4-door versions, only a few remain intact as most were shipped off to wealthy buyers all over the world.

The Mercedes-Benz 600 was a highly publicized model of the 70s and 80s, it was available as a 4-door SWB, a 6-door LWB and a 4-door LWB like the one for sale here, the LWB version was aptly named “Pullman” and became very popular with kings, queens, presidents and even dictators.

The 1975 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman for sale here is offered through Auto Leitner in The Netherlands, and has undergone extensive restoration in and out. Mercedes-Benz Classic was heavily involved in the restoration that lasted 7 years from 2007-2014. The interior has been updated to match modern times, featuring parts from the Maybach such as the glass dimmable panoramic roof. Other additions include electric seats, a refrigerator with mini bar, heated seats, Swarovski diamonds embedded on the roof and more. The total cost of restoration amounted to 3,000,000 Euros!

The car still has the original engine and gearbox with matching numbers, and thus retaining the oldtimer admission (H-Kennzeichen). The engine is a 6.3 L M100 V8 paired with a 4 speed automatic gearbox. Some of the features like adjustable air suspension were ahead of its time. A 150 bar hydraulic pressure system was responsible for most of the automated tasks in the car including but not limited to automatic closing doors, boot lid and sunroof.