Porsche has launched the fourth variant of its first all-electric sports saloon which lines up alongside the Taycan Turbo S, Taycan Turbo and Taycan 4S. The model is available in two sizes of batteries and for the first time in RWD, effectively making it the cheapest Porsche Taycan on the market.

The new-entry model with standard performance battery provides up to 300kW or 408hp, fuel consumption combined 0L/100km, CO2 emissions 0 g/km and electric consumption combined of 28.0 kwh/ 100km. Overboost mode with launch control increases the output to 350 kW or 476hp and electricity consumption increases to 28.7 kwh/100km with the optional performance battery plus. Models fitted with the regular non performance battery can deliver 240 kW (326hp) or 280 kW (380hp) respectively.

The new Taycan has a top speed of 230km/h and the acceleration from 0-100km/h takes 5.4 seconds. The maximum charging capacity of the car is 225kW for the performance battery and 270kW for performance battery plus. Both batteries can be charged from 5% to 80% in 22.5 minutes.

The Plug and Charge option on the Taycan model enables convenient charging and payments are processed automatically. Optional equipment on other variants include a colour head-up display and an on-board charger.

Porsche Taycan has a choice of 2 batteries, a Single-deck performance battery with gross capacity of 79.2 kWh as standard and the Two-deck performance battery with gross capacity of 93.4 kWh. The range of the batteries are up to 431km and 484 km respectively.

The car is fitted with a set of aerodynamically optimised 19 inch Taycan Aero wheels and black anodised brake callipers. The synchronous motor on the rear axle is 130mm long, same length as the one the Taycan 4S and the pulse- controlled inverter operates up to 600 amps. The standard interior features partial leather and front comfort seats with eight-way electrical adjustment.

The Taycan has had a successful start in the market, with over 20,000 units sold in 2020. In Norway, 70% of the Porsches sold are Taycans. Deliveries of the new RWD model will begin in mid 2021.

Price: £70k in the UK, $81,250 in the USA.