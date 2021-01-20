Mercedes-Benz has released the new EQA compact SUV, a full electric version of the popular GLA.

The EQA has been launched as the EQA 250 variant, it has a combined electric consumption of 15.7 kWh/ 100km, combined CO2 emission of 0 g/km, top speed of 160km/h, and a range of 486km. The EQA 250 has an output of 190hp and 375nm of torque allowing it to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 8.9 seconds all the way to a 160km/h top speed.

More variants will be available in future including a series of AWD models with more potent powertrains, up to 270hp. Moreover, a version with a range of 500km will also be available.

The Mercedes Me Charge currently has more than 450,000 AC and DC charging points across three countries, this allows customers to charge their cars easily at more than 175,000 charging stations across Europe. Charging time at AC charging stations is 5 hrs 45min and 30 minutes at rapid charging DC stations.

The EQA aerodynamics are entirely digital, the measurements tested in the wind tunnel revealed a Cd value of 0.28. Other important aerodynamic measures include, almost enclosed underbody, completely closed cooling air control system, front and rear aprons, optimized Aero wheels and adapted front and rear spoilers.

Heat waste from the electric powertrain is recycled and used to heat the passenger compartment thanks to the standard heat pump. This improves the battery power and increases the range.

Active lane keeping and active brake assist are standard to prevent accidents and reduce severity. Enhanced driving assistance package include, emergency corridor function, exit warning function and turning maneuver function.

The EQA comprehensive standard specifications features include LED high performance headlights with adaptive high beams assist, electric easy-pack tailgate, 18 inches light alloy wheels, ambient lighting with 64 colors, double cup holder, four-way adjustable luxury seats, reversing camera, and multi-functional steering wheel.

The EQA will be available in Germany with prices starting from 47,540.50 euros . UK prices and specifications will be announced within the next few weeks.