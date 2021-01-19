Jaguar has launched a new F-Type Reims Edition in French Racing Blue. The F-Type Reims can be ordered as P300 or P450 RWD R-Dynamic coupe. This new edition will be limited to only 150 units.

The P300 Variant is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine which produces 300hp and 400nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100km/h takes 5.4 seconds while the top speed is capped at 250km/h..

The P450 model features a 5.0L V8 with an output of 450hp and 580Nm of torque. 0-100km/h takes 4.4 seconds while the top speed is increased to 285km/h.

The F-Type Reims Edition is inspired by Jaguar’s sporting heritage. Some of the changes over the standard F-Type include fitment of an Exterior Black Pack, grille surround, gloss black side vents, Jaguar script and leaper on the exterior. The interior features, gloss black door switches and door handles, panoramic roof, heated seats, heated steering wheel and heated windscreen. Some of these features are optional.

The car has been fitted with a set of 20 inch 5-split spoke glass black alloy wheels, only available for the F-Type Reim Edition.

The price of the P300 variant is set at £58,950 while the P450 variant is going for £71,450