Swiss tuner Dahler Competition has gotten their hands on the BMW F95 X5 M and the F96 X6 M, boosting their power levels and overall performance.

These high-performance SUVs leave the factory packed with more than enough power. A 4.4L V8 twin-turbo with an output of 600hp and 750Nm of torque as standard. For the Competition variant, the output is improved to 625hp and 750Nm of torque. Not many SUVs on the market will do 0-100km/h in 3.7s, this is still supercar territory.

There are 2 power boost levels offered by Dahler, Power Boost level 1 features 700hp and 840Nm torque and a top speed of 302 km/h. This is possible largely due to an optimized ECU tune. Power boost level 2 is still in development but is expected to have more power, it will entail a significant upgrade of current hardware.

The exhaust system installed on the car is built in-house by Dahler, a 4-pipe stainless steel with ceramic coating and measures 116mm in diameter. The ceramic coating on the exhaust features high hardness, resistance to wear, electric insulation and low thermal conductivity. An exhaust valve controller is available to allow the driver to control the noise levels.

Other parts that have been carefully configured include, sport springs that lower the chassis for better stability, performance coilovers suspension that will improve the car’s agility will be available soon.

The X5 M and X6 M have also received a set of ultra-light 23 inch forged wheels that will be offered in different colors. These wheels are 30% to 35% lighter than the factory alloy wheels, in addition they offer improved dynamics and improved acceleration and deceleration values.

Dahler has not given the price of the tuning package for the BMW X5 M and X6 M.