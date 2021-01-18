Novitec has released their new Ferrari F8 Tributo, taking the already powerful Ferrari V8 to new power levels.

The Ferrari F8 Tributo is powered by a 3.9 litre V8 twin-turbo engine rated at 710hp and 770nm of torque from the factory. Novitec improves that output to which 802hp and a torque of 898nm. As a result, the top speed is more than 340km/h and the acceleration from 0-100 km/h is in 2.6 seconds.

The car has a powerful Novitec high-performance exhaust system which which largely contributes to the increased power output. The exhaust system is offered in various versions including lightweight Inconel Variants which can be selected with or without electronic sound management. The Novitec Inconel is a gold plated (additional) sport exhaust, the gold helps to dissolve heat faster. Even without tuning the engine, the high performance exhaust adds a fun driving experience for the driver.

To reduce lift off while at high speed, the Ferrari F8 has a two-piece front spoiler and flaps on the side air intakes fitted to the bumper. The car also has carbon trim on the front air intakes, rocker panels, carbon trims on the side mirrors, air deflectors and a large rear wing increases the rear axle downforce at high speed. All the naked-carbon parts are customized and optional with a high-gloss clear coat.

Novitec added a set of 9Jx21 wheels at the front, 12Jx22 on the rear axle wrapped with 255/30 ZR 21 and 335/25 ZR 22 high performance tyres respectively. The wheels are NF10 forged wheels with five twin spokes and centre-lock design.

Novitec offers sports springs which lowers the car by 35mm for easy handling and its own controllable system that raises the front by 40mm suitable for speed bumps and parking garage rumps.

The company offers countless options with personal preferences including exclusive interior tailored with leather and Alcantara in any color.