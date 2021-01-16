Bugatti has completed the first delivery of the Chiron Pur Sport which took place in the USA through Bugatti Greenwich. The Chiron Pur Sport is a handling focused model revealed back in 2020, it is limited to 60 units only.

The car is powered by a 8.0L W16 engine delivering 1500hp and 1600 newton metres of torque.

The Chiron Pur Sport is quicker than the regular Chiron thanks to a 15% shorter transmission ratio. Compared to the regular Chiron, the Pur Sport has improved the 60-100km/h time to 3.4 seconds while the 80-120km/h is completed in 2.4 seconds. The Chiron Pur Sport accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 2.3 seconds, 0-200km/h in 5.5 seconds and 0-300km/h in less than 12 seconds.

This is the first Chiron Pur Sport to be delivered, it’s finished in Quartz White and Grey Carbon on the outside. Grey carbon with accents in “gunpowder” have also been used on the side mirrors, rear wing, horseshoe and the entire rooftop. A sky view option which enables the driver to see the sky is also available. The latter is Bugatti’s version of a panoramic roof.

For more downforce and lateral dynamics, the car has grip-optimised tyres and sophisticated aerodynamics with a fixed rear wing.

Only 60 units will be manufactured each priced at 3 Million Euros.