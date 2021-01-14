Porsche just revealed a new 718 Boxster to celebrate 25 years of the open top model. The new model is limited to 1,250 units. Based on the GTS model, it is powered by a 4.0 L flat- six producing 400hp. Porsche is offering the Boxster with a manual six-speed transmission and a seven-speed PDK. The top speed of the Boxster 25 Years is 293km/h accompanied by an acceleration of 0-100km/h in 4 seconds.

More than 357,000 units of the Boxster have been sold since it’s launch in 1996.

Porsche is presenting the Boxster in GT silver metallic, deep black metallic and carrara white metallic. The interior combines Bordeaux leather with a red fabric convertible top which has Boxster 25 lettering. The Boxster has a 14-way electrically adjustable sports seats, door sill trims with “Boxster 25” lettering and heated sports leather steering wheel. A black top is also available.

The new Boxster 25 years will be available in dealerships from March 2021.