A unique Ferrari LaFerrari has been listed for sale by Holland based dealer Hoefnagels. Finished in a special grey paint that pays tribute to the Lamborghini Reventon, this LaFerrari has covered a total of 6,500km. It has taxes paid in Europe and is suitable for buyers within the European Union, although export is also possible to other regions.

Listed for 2.7 million euros including taxes, it will make quite an addition to any hypercar collection given its nature of rarity and unique specs. Only 500 were made.

The LaFerrari was Ferrari’s first production car to be equipped with the F1 derived hybrid powertrain. The 6.3L V12 engine produces 800hp while the electric motor produces 163hp more for a total of over 960hp.

Total torque generated together with the electric motor exceeds 900Nm, the engine also boasts a very high 13.5:1 compression ratio and can rev up to 9,250rpm. Top speed is more than 350km/h, it can do 0-100 km/h in 3 seconds, 0-200km/h in seven seconds and 0-300km/h in fifteen seconds.

