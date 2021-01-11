Let’s face it, SUVs have not only taken the industry by storm, they have spawned into various categories that come in all shapes and sizes. One of the most popular type of SUV in the market today is the SUV Coupe. Initially only offered in the luxury category, a trend that was famously started by BMW with the X6, they are now offered by every manufacturer, thereby covering all budget classes.

For this list, we will stick to the mid size crossover class. But that does not mean these are the only good performance SUV Coupes, if you step down to the compact class you will find an array of models such as the X4 M, GLC 63 Coupe, RS Q3 Sportback and more.

Before we dive into the list, the concept of an “SUV Coupe” or “4-door coupe” is still very new, having only been mainstreamed in the last few years. Coupes were originally classified as 2 door cars with slanting rooflines. But nowadays a slanted roofline is all it takes to classify a coupe. It has become more of a marketing term than a meaningful term.

1. Lamborghini Urus

Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo

Output: 641hp, 850hp

0-100km/h: 3.6s

Top Speed: 305km/h

Price: $200,000

2. Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe

Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo hybrid

Output: 671hp, 900nm

0-100km/h: 3.8s

Top Speed: 295km/h

Price: $165,750

3. Tesla Model X

All Electric

Output: 785hp, 967nm

0-100km/h: 2.9s

Top Speed: 262km/h

Price: $93,190

4. Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe

Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo

Output: 612hp, 850nm

0-100km/h: 3.8s

Top Speed: 280km/h

Price: $117,050

5. BMW X6 M Competition

Engine: 4.4L V8 twin-turbo + EQ Boost (mild hybrid)

Output: 617hp, 750nm

0-100km/h: 3.7s

Top Speed: 285km/h

Price: $118,595

6. Audi RS Q8

Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo mild hybrid

Output: 600hp, 800nm

0-100km/h: 3,8s

Top Speed: 306km/h

Price: $114,500

6. Aston Martin DBX

Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo (AMG)

Output: 542hp, 700nm

0-100km/h: 4.5s

Top Speed: 292km/h

Price: $189,900

7. Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic

Engine: 5.0L V8 supercharged

Output: 542hp, 680nm

0-100km/h: 4.5s

Top Speed: 273km/h

Price: $91,815