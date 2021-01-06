Singer has reimagined and modified its first 1990 Porsche 911 as World Rally Championship- inspired all-terrain competition machine for a client. The client has ordered 2 cars, one in Parallax White targeting high speed desert rallying and in Corsica Red for high speed and high-grip tarmac events.

Singer in partnership with a famous Porsche 911 rally specialist Richard Tuthil have modified a Porsche 911 allowing it to compete in off-road racing and to demonstrate its vast all-terrain capabilities.

Singer-Tuthill Porsche 911 Safari 1 of 17

Engine: 3.6L twin-turbocharged air cooled flat-six engine

Horsepower: 450hp

Torque : 420lb

Wheels: 8×16 inches + BF Goodrich all-terrain tires

The vehicle features modifications that include an increased ride height, suspension travel and strength, sequential racing transmission with front, center and rear limited-slip differentials and it’s a permanent all-wheel drive.

The Porsche 911 Safari has been fitted with a 3.6L air-cooled flat-six engine with 450hp and 420lb of torque as well as carbon fiber body panels suited for quick replacement and easy underbody access.

The wheels on the Porsche are forged aluminium 8×16 inches with BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres whereas the brakes are 4-piston monobloc steel disc brakes coupled with a hydraulic handbrake.

Other specialised specifications include a long-range fuel tank, full FIA roll cage, rehydration system for driver and navigator, race wheels and tyres on the front trunk area and rear storage area and Bespoke competition seats with FIA certification.

Price information has not been provided.