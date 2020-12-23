McLaren Special Operations has just revealed a new bespoke commission (BC-03) hypercar named the Sabre. The vehicle has been exclusively designed and approved for the US market only and will be limited to 15 units.

The new McLaren Sabre uses a heavily modified 4.0L V8 twin-turbo from the Senna developing 830hp and 800nm of torque, altogether for a top speed of 218mph. This makes it the most powerful non-hybrid McLaren V8 model. From a visual approach, the Sabre appears to have Senna and Speedtail design cues.

Each of the 15 units will be designed and specialized according to the new owner’s taste. The owners were included in the development process and allowed to do a test drive a couple of times while being monitored before giving back their feedback.

McLaren Sabre 1 of 6

McLaren hasn’t shared the spec price information yet.