To stay above the game on YouTube, content is everything – outstanding content. In this week’s feature of Project Exposure, we have popular car YouTuber Daily Driven Exotics who decided to convert a brand new Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder into a speedster, or Aperta as they named it. Speedsters are quite trendy now among supercar manufacturers, we have the Monza SP from Ferrari, V12 Speedster from Aston Martin, Elva from McLaren and even a one-off SC20 from Lamborghini.

Damon of DDE decided to create his own speedster using a brand new Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder he picked up from Lamborghini Vancouver. The Huracan Evo is essentially a facelift model for the Huracan range which was refreshed in 2019. Choosing a Huracan Evo Spyder as the base car meant that the DDE team only needed to do a windshield delete during the conversion. This work was done by Vancouver based SR Auto Group.

DDE Huracan Evo Aperta 1 of 16

The stock car comes with a 5.2L naturally aspirated V10 producing 630hp and 601nm of torque. DDE opted for more power via a new VF Engineering Supercharger and engine tune. The outcome was a 840whp RWD Huracan Evo Aperta. Being a YouTuber car, sound is everything, here they installed a Fi Valved Sport Exhaust + Sport Cats. Little of what the Huracan Evo Spyder came with was intact up to this point, the body also went through a significant amount of change.

The body changes included Vorsteiner Vincenzo Edizione Aero front fenders with integrated vents and splash carbon Matrix PP Glossy. In addition to that, they also installed Vorsteiner Vincenzo Edizione Aero side blades.

Protective Film Solutions stepped in to enhance the visual look with their 3M Fluorescent Satin Yellow and Gloss Lamination 2 layer vinyl. This was installed by Wrap Workz Vancouver.

To finish off the look, a set of Vorsteiner V-FF 109 wheels in Satin Black were fitted, wrapped in Gladiator XComp Performance tires. You can follow more of the car’s action on the DDE YouTube channel, there is talk about them recreating the same project with an SVJ Roadster!

If you would like to get your car featured on “Project Exposure”, please write us a DM on Instagram or contact me directly via Twitter.