This is the new Pagani Huayra Tricolore, created as a tribute to the 60th anniversary of the Frecce Tricolori. Only three units will be made to celebrate the aerobatic demo team of the Italian Air Force, just like they did with the Zonda Tricolore.

The Huayra Tricolore consists of aeronautical concepts and technology similar to The Frecce Tricolori planes by style and design. The body has been developed with the aim to reach more targets in terms of weight and performance and at the same time safety and reliability.

Pagani Huayra Tricolore 1 of 5

The definite front splitter was designed to ensure maximum downforce while the front bumper’s side extractors and the air scoop regulate the heat exchange for the engine. The rear carbon fiber wing compensates for the increased downforce at the front.

The chassis was made from the latest generation composite materials such as the Carbo-Titanium HP62 G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62, this improves the dynamic response of the car during driving and in critical situations.

The suspension has been tailored to minimize dive and roll-effects during braking and cornering respectively.

The interior has aluminium components made from aerospace grade alloys and machined from billet. The design of the rims, headlights,side air intakes, aluminum frames and the emblem of the Frecce Tricolori are all a direct tribute to the National Aerobatic Patrol.

PRICE: €5,500,000 + VAT

ENGINE: 6.0L AMG V12 Twin-Turbo

POWER: 840 HP at 5900 RPM

TORQUE: 1100 Nm from 2000 to 5600 RPM

TYRES: Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R: Front 265/30 R20; Rear 355/25 R21

DRY WEIGHT: 1270 kg