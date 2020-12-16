This is the new Lamborghini SC20 by Squadra Corse, a distinctive open-top track car approved for road use and created for one lucky client. The goal was to build a vehicle extreme in its design and performance. An Aventador speedster of sorts, this one off creation is Inspired by the Diablo VT Roadster, Aventador J, Veneno Roadster and Concept S.

The car has the familiar 6.5L V12 engine that produces 770hp at 8,500rpm and develops 720Nm of torque at 6,750rpm that is managed through an optimized seven-speed independent shifting rod (ISR) gearbox.

Lamborghini SC20 1 of 20

The SC20 exterior features a carbon fiber body that ensures ideal airflow for both performance and cockpit’s occupants besides providing comfortable open-air driving even at high speeds. The rear carbon fiber wing can be set in three different positions: low, medium and High load.

The interior has carbon fiber on the dashboard, rear wall, door panels and center console. Seats are Alcantara and leather with carbon fiber on the shells of the seats. The front splitters and hood air intakes are an inspiration from the Huracan GT3 EVO.

Its tires are Pirelli Pzerio corsa mounted on single -nut aluminum wheels, 20 inches in front and 21 inches at the back.

Performance numbers and the price have not been mentioned. Given it’s a one off, we would not be surprised if the price matches that of similar Speedsters like the Monza SP2 – $1.6 million range or more!