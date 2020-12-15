You most likely never heard about this car. Aznom Palladium is an Italian hyper limo built on a RAM pickup chassis. Quite huge too with dimensions measuring 5960mm in length and 1971mm height. Look at it from certain angles and you may mistake it for a double cab.

And instead of going for electrification like most builders these days, they put a 5.7L HEMI V8 aided by two turbochargers. The pistons have been modified through the installation of forged components, steel H-beam rods are new, the valve springs are now made of Nimonic, camshaft and driveshaft have been rebalanced, the head gasket is trimetallic and ARP bolts have been used throughout the car.

Aznom Palladium 1 of 10

With these modifications, the engine is now capable of producing 710hp and pushes the palladium from 0 to100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds to a maximum speed of 210 km/h. The engine can work in fuel saver mode with just four cylinders operating allowing considerable fuel saving.

Furthermore, the car has been lowered by 30mm from the original chassis setup, shock absorbers exclusively made for the palladium work in 30 different configurations and the braking system is completely new with forward ventilated discs measuring 408 x 34 mm coupled with Brembo six piston calipers, while at the back the four piston calipers work with 380 x 28 mm discs.

The price has not been mentioned at the moment.