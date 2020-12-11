Supra culture is hotter than ever, with tuners around the world developing all sorts of parts from performance to aesthetics. The GR Supra shares a powertrain and other parts with the BMW G29 Z4, they even share the same assembly but as soon as they leave the doors of the Austrian factory everything changes. One is built for open top fun, the other is built to take any form of abuse from the JDM culture.

With the new GR Supra taking the market by storm, one of the most common mod by enthusiasts is a widebody kit. While the market is filled with lots of kits and stand alone parts, we decided to list down 10 popular widebody kits that you can get for your Supra. Enjoy!

1. PANDEM GR SUPRA WIDEBODY KIT

Also known as Rocket Bunny. Pandem and Rocket Bunny are both brand names owned by TRA Kyoto Japan. The V1 kits comes complete with a wing. There is also a V1.5 kit, which will be followed by a V2 and V3 as per their tradition.

PRICE: From $8,000 full kit

2. VARIS GR SUPRA WIDEBODY KIT

Here you have the option for the Varis Arising I full kit or the Varis Supreme kit.

PRICE: $17,985 for the Varis Arising I

PRICE: $25,590 for the Varis Supreme

3. HKS GR SUPRA WIDEBODY KIT

HKS offers a variety of parts for the GR Supra. The widebody kit with a wing set is just part of the bigger catalog. You can choose performance parts from exhaust systems to intake systems and of course their popular coilover sets for all driving conditions as part of the suspension upgrade.

PRICE: from $10,000 full Kit

4. STREET HUNTER GR SUPRA WIDEBODY KIT

Street Hunter Design kit is popular in the US and seems to have a significant usage overseas too. Probably because of their pocket friendly price.

PRICE: from $7,000 full kit

5. TOM’S RACING GR SUPRA WIDEBODY KIT

Revealed at the Tokyo Auto Salon earlier in the year. The kit is limited to 99 pieces. The company will likely have a non limited version 2.

PRICE: from $10,000 (apprx)

TOM'S RACING GR SUPRA WIDEBODY 1 of 2

6. KUHL RACING GR SUPRA WIDEBODY KIT

Japan racing team and performance shop is not new to the tuning industry. For the GR Supra they have a normal body kit, widebody kit and an extreme drift widebody kit. The latter is based on Masato Kawabata’s GR Supra.

PRICE: from $9,250 full kit

KUHL RACING GR SUPRA WIDEBODY 1 of 2

7. LIBERTY WALK GR SUPRA WIDEBODY KIT

Liberty Walk needs no introduction when it comes to widebody kits. They take extreme to a whole new level and will create a widebody kit for almost any car. The complete kit comes in two forms, one with the standard bonnet and the other with a bonnet hood.

PRICE: from $14,850 full kit

LIBERTY WALK GR SUPRA 1 of 4

8. JONSIBAL GR SUPRA WIDEBODY KIT

3D artist Jonsbal has created some of the most popular widebody kits on the internet. Most of these kits are special commissions by car collectors while others are collaborations with tuning shops. The Jonsibal GR Supra stands out from the crowd, the Supra shown here was commissioned by Papadakis Racing. A 1000hp drift machine and apparently the fastest Toyota in Formula D!

Price: Upon Request

9. PRIOR DESIGN GR SUPRA WIDEBODY KIT

This European tuner wants a share of the Supra market too. They are not new to widebody kits, having done numerous kits for German marques over the years.

PRICE: on request

10. SARD TUNING GR SUPRA WIDEBODY KIT

Japanese tuner who is selling their bodykit as a package. You get a full engine tuning and exterior modifications. The 3.0L turbo straight six engine rated at 382hp gets tuned to 500hp thanks to a new Borg-Warner turbo and ECU tuning among other items. The bodykit and 20 inch wheels finish off the look. They will only build 20 cars, a series production kit could however come in future.

PRICE: $120,000 including the car.