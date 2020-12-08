Lunaz, a leading creator of electric classic cars has announced the first batch of electric classic Range Rovers. The company will create an initial run of 50 cars of the luxury SUV built between 1970 and 1994.

The company has been consistently asked by its global customer base to apply its re-engineering and restoration on these cars since unveiling Jaguar, Bentley and Rolls-Royce electrified classic cars.

In response, electric classic Range Rovers by Lunaz will be offered both in Town and Country specification. The more urban expression will be presented with increased focus on rear seat and driver comfort. These cars will be available in both standard and long wheelbase.

Country specification will include full suite of engineering, technological and design features that magnify a full electric classic off-roading experience for the first time. This specification will also include a 4-wheel drive system, updated suspension including anti-roll bars and improved brakes. The original interior design will be remarkably elevated by applying Lunaz design philosophy.

Design Director, Jen Holloway and her team will work in close consultation with customers to tailor the car to their exact expectation. Material palettes that honor textile interior of the original Range Rover will also be offered as well as more upholstery options in the very finest leathers and wood. Customers will be able to choose either three-door configurations or four-door models.

Usability is further enhanced with the inclusion of a full suite of contemporary technologies with features including infotainment, air conditioning and entertainment screens.

Prices for classic electric Range Rovers will start at £245,000 excluding local taxes. The first production batch of 50 vehicles is currently being allocated with first customer deliveries anticipated for the summer of 2021.