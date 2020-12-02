It’s the most popular super SUV in the world right now. The Lamborghini Urus is by far the best selling Lamborghini ever made, over 70% of the Urus sales are from buyers new to the brand according to the company figures. That said, tuners did not waste any time with this model either. Most Urus owners want to take it a notch higher by having a different-looking car from the crowd. This is where real money is made – the aftermarket scene.

While most owners only touch the basics (wheels and a wrap just to name a few), a significant number will invest in a whole makeover kit. Below are the most popular Lamborghini Urus bodykits in the market right now.

Novitec Lamborghini Urus – Novitec Esteso



As wide as they get. The Novitec kit will come with widebody parts, 23-inch wheels and a new exhaust system. It is aptly known as the Novitec Esteso kit. They will also tune your engine to 782hp and up to 1,032nm!

Mansory Lamborghini Urus – Mansory Venatus Evo



The Mansory kit needs no introduction either, the entire front apron has been restyled before the application of a widebody kit. You have the option of all types of carbon fiber materials including naked carbon, forged carbon and painted carbon. Engine tuning will bump up the power all the way to 810hp. They call it the Mansory Venatus Evo.

Price Gross: €556,800

Price Net: €480,000

1016 Lamborghini Urus



If you come across a widebody Urus in North America, chances are it’s equipped with a 1016 Industries bodykit. A quick #urus search on instagram will reveal several of them in different shades. The pricing is also friendly with a start price of around $30k.

TopCar Lamborghini Urus



TopCar has been active for quite sometime now and when the Urus was launched they jumped on board with their unique offering. They particularly specialize in carbon fiber parts, don’t be surprised to find your Pagani sharing the same quality of carbon fiber as a TopCar Urus. The bodykit is also priced fairly with prices starting around 40,000 euros.

They also teamed up with performance specialist Manhart for extra power. This combo will give you an all round package with 800hp and 1040nm torque. Your sound will also improve thanks to the Manhart Slip-on Exhaust with Valve Control, Downpipes Sport with 300 Cells HJS Catalytic Converters. The 4 x 100 mm tailpipes can either be finished in Carbon or Ceramic Coating.

Prior Design Lamborghini Urus



European widebody specialists with bases around the world. Prior Design has been known to create widebody kits for almost all performance sports cars. Their Lamborghini Urus is no exception. The kit has everything from modified air intakes, diffusers, side skirts and spoilers. The kit is designed by Roberto Geissini.

Urban Automotive Lamborghini Urus



UK based aftermarket design company is not only known for their G Wagon kits, but their extensive line of kits covering other brands. They became the first to offer a bodykit for the new Land Rover Defender. Their Urus kit is designed by Nero Design LTD and it comes with items such as Carbon fibre rear diffuser, Carbon fibre wide arch add-on, 2 piece carbon fibre rear wing, vents, intakes and more.

Reyvany Lamborghini Urus



Relatively new in the scene, the company was founded in 2018 by experts in the world of vehicle customization. Their Lamborghini Urus kit was an internet sensation, extreme with a full interior overhaul. They call it the Keyrus. The outside begins with a $50,000 widebody kit made entirely out of carbon fiber. Other parts include a straight pipe exhaust system, carbon hood, carbon roof spoiler and more.

