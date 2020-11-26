Built around the 488 GTE and the GT3, the new Ferrari 488 GT Modificata is a track only racecar for the members of the exclusive Ferrari Corse Clienti program. The 488 GT Modificata will be admitted to the Club Competizioni GT, this club includes elites such as the F40 Competizione and more. It’s purely made of carbon fiber just like the 488 GTE.

Purified around the Nurburgring, the new Ferrari 488 GT Modificata gets all the good attributes from the GT3 and GTE models. The suspension is borrowed from the 488 GTE, an ABS system from the 488 GT3 Evo and a myriad of extra equipment from top industry suppliers including Bosch and Brembo. All in all, this is a 700hp racer that gives the best of both worlds – that is GT racing and WEC.