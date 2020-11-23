If you read our most recent post on the most expensive cars in 2020/2021, then you know Bugatti dominated that list. After introducing the Chiron, Bugatti had ruled out special edition models as seen in the previous model, the Veyron. However, shortly after Stephan Winkelmann took over the presidency he laid out a plan meant to make Bugatti more money than initial projections. A successful strategy that he oversaw while at Lamborghini.

That said, it’s clear that Bugatti makes the most expensive cars in the world. Within a span of two years the company revealed over 5 limited edition models each with just a handful of production units. A few lucky buyers will then have to spare a significant amount of coin before claiming ownership of these unique models.

Here is the breakdown of how Bugatti will collect over $800 million for these limited edition models. Worth noting these are just start prices excluding some very expensive options.

1. Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 Ans

1 of 20

Price: $3,260,000

Sub Total: $65,200,000

2. Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

1 of 60

Price: $3,500,000 est.

Sub Total: $210,000,000 est.

3. Chiron Sport Noire

1 of 20

Price: $3,300,000

Sub Total: $66,000,000

4. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

1 of 30

Price: $3,900,000

Sub Total: $117,000,000

5. Bugatti Centodieci

1 of 10

Price: 9,000,000

Sub Total: $90,000,000

6. Bugatti La Voiture Noire

1 of 1

Price: $12,500,000

Sub Total: $12,500,000

7. Bugatti Divo

1 of 40

Price: $6,000,000

Sub Total: $240,000,000

GRAND TOTAL:

$800,500,000

NB: this amount is not the profit.