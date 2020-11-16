8. Porsche 911 Vision Safari from 2012



A full mobile prototype. Porsche raced a number of classic 911s in the Safari Rally back in the 1970s. To date, privateer teams still take part in the East Africa Classic Safari every year. It was only fair to envision a modern day 911 Safari. The prototype shown here has a raised chassis and a motorsport cockpit, the exterior is finished off with a Martini livery.

