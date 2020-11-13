2020 is almost over, the hardships it came with need no introduction, hardships that will likely be carried over to the coming year. Nevertheless, the world did not stop and rich people still bought expensive cars. Let us now take a look at some of the most expensive cars 2020 had to offer. A number of these cars have been delivered while the rest are still in post prototype phase awaiting production before delivery in 2021 or 2022.

The cars featured here are either delivered, in production or yet to be produced. This list will be updated regularly through to 2021. Swipe through!