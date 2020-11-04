Restomods are fun, funky and all the fashion. From the Singer 911, Automobili Amos Integrale and the Eagle E-Type, there is something inherently cool and edgy about taking an old school icon and updating and upgrading the visuals and mechanicals to blend the best of old and new. Ground up continuations such as the Aston Martin DB4 GT and revivals based on original chassis such as the GTO Engineering 250 SWB, which we recently drove, are in high demand.

Since the early ’80s, GTO engineering have been manufacturing parts, servicing and restoring Ferraris, now they have made the decision to take their accrued knowledge to create an all-new sports car designed to encompass the finest traits of 1960s classics. From a glance at early design sketches it is clear to that Ferraris have inspired the Moderna’s design. The traditional tubular steel chassis will be used with the addition of lightweight but high strength aluminium subframes, and the Moderna will, for the first time, incorporate carbon fibre for the car’s shell. The new car will feature motorsport derived components and utilise independent independent all-round suspension as well as large diameter wheels to incorporate lightweight yet powerful brakes.

“We’ve learnt from building the 250 SWB Revival, and working on a range of Ferraris, that a car’s weight and engine are two of the key ingredients to make a good sports car. So, we knew that this car should be under a tonne and powered by a quad-cam V12 – an engine format we are familiar with and developing in-house. To accomplish the desired light weight, carbon fibre will be used, which obviously wasn’t available in the Sixties but a composite we will utilise alongside other materials. For example, the doors and bonnet feel and ‘weight’ when you open them, was something we knew we wanted to keep and that’s why they’ll be made in aluminium – they’ll be lightweight but still give that ‘reassuring’ close and feel of a classic when the driver or passenger gets in and out, as well as opening and closing the bonnet”, explains GTO Engineering Managing Director Mark Lyon.

Project Moderna owners will be as personal and customisable to its owner as possible – from paint, trim and accessory options offered to more major components such as suspension and gearbox options, the new car can be tailor made to each owner’s specific requirements. From the power output to the number of ratios in the gearbox the characteristics of how the car drives will be made to suit the owners profile. We look forward to seeing how Project Moderna progresses.