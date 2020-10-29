Very recently Mercedes-Benz offered us the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT-R for a renewal experience. The car is now over 3 years old, with the AMG GT-R Pro and AMG GT Black Series being more recent in the Mercedes-AMG GT family.

The Mercedes-AMG GT-R comes with a 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 that produces 585 hp and 700 Nm of torque. The sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) is done in just 3.6 seconds accompanied by a top speed of 198 mph (318 km/h).

The color, the wideness, the looks. Those 3 aspects combined fit the AMG GT-R just perfectly and we haven’t even turned the engine on.

When turning around the key the angry and deep dark growl awakens your goose bumps. That sound and feeling stays on every single minute you’re in the car. The looks and thumbs up from bystanders are amazing, the AMG GT-R looks like it ran away from a track day.

A part of our pictures in the gallery below, taken by Wouter Desmet on the motorway during a very calm Saturday afternoon. While driving 75 mph (120 km/h), which is the permitted speed on Belgian motorways, we even got waving people driving behind us. what an experience!