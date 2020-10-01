This year, despite the strict Covid restrictions in place, the 15th Salon Privé Week took place on the

magnificent grounds of Blenheim Palace from 22-26 September bringing together some of the world’s

greatest cars, including a record number of entries for the prestigious Concours d’Elégance

presented by AXA.

The week got under way with a new VIP Media Day on 22 September with some of the world’s

greatest brands choosing Salon Privé and Blenheim Palace as the perfect venue to unveil

their latest models. Bentley hosted a trio of global premieres courtesy of its in-house bespoke and

personal commissioning division – Bentley Mulliner while the Classic division unveiled its recently

restored 1929 Blower, the Coachbuilt division gave its first car – the Bacalar – its public debut, and

the Collection Porsolio presented its brand-new Continental GT Mulliner coupé.

Other world debuts included fabled Italian styling house Touring Superleggera with its striking

Aero3, Danish hypercar manufacturer Zenvo with its 1177bhp TSRS-1, and the eye-catching

1100kg, 1100bhp Engler Superquad.

European manufactures on show also included the TDF1 from British brand Tour-de-Force, the all electric Aspark Owl hypercar from Manufatura Automobili Torino. Remarkably, the Italian

coachbuilder ARES DESIGN chose Salon Privé for the UK debut of no fewer than four hand-built

vehicles. Its Bentley Mulsanne Coupé was joined by the Panthera Progefo Uno and a pair of two wheelers – the Café Racer and Scrambler.

Rolls-Royce unveiled to the public the new Ghost while Koenigsegg did likewise with

the Gemera, a four-seat hypercar that’s described as the world’s first ‘mega GT’. Bugatti’s Chiron

Super Sport 300+ prototype made its first UK public appearance since Andy Wallace drove it to a

new production-car speed record of 490.484kph (304.773mph).

The Concours d’Elégance presented by AXA dominated proceedings on Wednesday and attracted a

record number of entries. An ex-Scuderia Ferrari Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Monza Spider by Zagato that

was raced in period by Tazio Nuvolari claimed the coveted Best of Show Award, while Class

Winners included a 1988 Porsche 962 and a 1974 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 TT12 in the new Milestones

of Endurance Racing Classes.

Wrapping up the week on Saturday was the hotly anticipated Salon Privé Classic & Supercar day,

tickets sold out within a record seven minutes. More than 1100 cars took

part in a procession into the grounds of Blenheim Palace, with models new and old on display from

Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Maserati, McLaren and Porsche. The keenly

contested Salon Privé Club Trophy was awarded to a beautiful 1972 Lamborghini Miura SV bought

brand new from the factory by musician Rod Stewart.

What an emotional event it was, the 2020 edition of Salon Prive! GTSpirit.com is really much

looking forward to come back on the lawns of Blenheim Palace in 2021!

Photos by Yaron Esposito @Aaronandcars