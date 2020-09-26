A new V12-powered, one-off Ferrari made its debut today. The Ferrari Omolagata is the latest of Ferrari’s coach built models.

The Ferrari Omologata was commissioned by a European client and took a little over two years to complete. It is the 10th front-engined V12 one-off Ferrari has delivered since the Ferrari P540 Superfast Aperta in 2009.

2020 Ferrari Omologata 1 of 7

Finished in Rosso Magma (a new shade of red for the Italian brand), the Ferrari Omologata sits on a Ferrari 812 Superfast platform.

Externally, only the windscreen and headlights remain of the 812 Superfast. The bodywork is all-aluminium and hand crafted.

The Front bonnet sits lower and elements of classic Ferrari models are visible elsewhere. For example, the side design lines remind us of the 612 Scaglietti, while the section above the rear wheel arch has the feel of a 275 GTB.

Cut out air intakes in the front bumper update a classic design feature of the 250 GTO. At the rear, the engine cover

Inside, the special edition gets electric blue seats finished in leather and Jeans Aunde fabric. A 4-point racing harness hints at Ferrari’s racing focus. Metal parts of the interior are finished with crackled paint effect.

Being an 812 Superfast underneath, it gets Ferrari’s 6.5-litre V12 engine which produces an impressive 789 hp at 8,500 rpm together with torque of 718 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The regular 812 Superfast is capable of top speeds in excess of 340 Km/h and a 0-100 km/h time of just 2.9 sec. It’s not clear whether the Ferrari Omologata makes any improvements.

It’s an eclectic mix of Ferrari elements. We hope that the owner enjoys the car and we get to see it out in public!