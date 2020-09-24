Audi recently announced a limited edition run of 50 Audi R8 Green Hell models. The special edition pays tribute to the Audi R8 LMS and its 5 victories in the 24 Hours on the Nürburgring.

The 24 Hours on the Nürburgring takes place this weekend. Clearly, Audi agree that it is one of the best endurance events. The Audi R8 Green Hell pays tribute in a unique way.

The release colour, the only standard paint scheme, is dark Tioman green. Customers have the option, of ibis white, Daytona gray or mythos black if they prefer something different.

Audi R8 Green Hell 1 of 24

The front hood, A-pillars, roof and rear end are covered partially in matt black foil while the doors get the edition number in large transparent matt figures. They are designed to resemble the 24 Hour starting number.

Green Hell R8 logos are plastered onto the side blade and the windshield. A matt black styling package adds highlights to the front end, sills and diffuser.

The 20-inch wheels are also painted matt black with red details. Inside, the driver sits on lightweight bucket seats with center panels upholstered in Alcantara.

Red accents are carried across the steering wheel rim, the dash, on the door armrests, knee pads and on the center armrest. Blue-green “Kailash fern” stitching contrasts.

The Audi R8 Green Hell uses the R8 Coupe Performance as its base. It gets a 5.2 litre V10 engine, rated at 620 hp, capable of a 100 km/h sprint in just 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 331 km/h.

The Audi R8 LMS will be well represented on the Nurburgring this weekend with three factory entrants alongside two Phoenix Racing entrants, two Car Collection entrants and a sole Audi of RaceIng.

It will compete against a packed grid of seven Porsche’s (less the factory entrant forced to pull out through positive Covid-19 tests for 3 pit crew), seven Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evos, five BMW M6 GT3s, two Ferrari 488 GT3s, a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo and a brand new Glickenhaus SCG004c.

The 50-car Audi R8 Green Hell production run will retail at 233,949.59 euros in Germany.