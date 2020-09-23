The Range Rover Velar has been updated today with a new range of engines and a Plug-In Hybrid Range Rover Velar ‘P400e’. It’s the last Land Rover model to offer a hybrid option, completing the modernisation of Land Rover’s range.

Updated Range Rover Velar Engines

The Range Rover Velar P400e gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 300 hp, combined with a 105kW electric motor. The total power output is 404 hp and 640 Nm of torque.

Electrification allows the P400e to hit 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds. The 17.1kWh lithium-ion battery can be charged to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes using a fast DC charge point, or 1 hour 40 minutes using a standard 7kW wallbox. It manages a range of 53 km (33 miles).

2021 Range Rover 1 of 14

A new range of 3.0-litre straight-six Ingenium engines also debuts. The petrol and diesel engines are available with 48-volt mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) technology.

It includes two petrol models, a P340 which puts out 340 hp and P400 which produces 400 hp. The former hits 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds with the latter’s 60 additional hp cutting that time to 5.5 seconds. The changes shed 12.9 kg compared to the unit it replaces.

The diesel option is the D300 which produces 300 hp and 650 Nm of torque. It’s the slowest of the bunch with a 100 km/h sprint of 6.5 seconds. Yet it achieves a 52% reduction in NOx emissions. It weighs 7 kg less than the outgoing model.

The MHEV system uses a Belt integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) in the engine bay to harvest energy under deceleration, which is then stored in a 48V lithium-ion battery located beneath the rear loadspace. The power is then used to assist acceleration.

The four-cylinder Ingenium D200 is also available with the same MHEV powertrain, producing 204 hp.

Updated Range Rover Velar Interior

The Range Rover Velar‘s interior benefits from Land Rover’s Pivi and Pivi Pro infotainment systems. It incorporates software updates ‘over-the-air’ and an embedded data connection means you have access to the latest maps, apps and vehicle software modules.

To improve interior comfort, the Range Rover Velar gets Active Road Noise Cancellation, a bit like a set of noise cancellation headphones, it constantly monitoring vibrations from the road surface and calculates the opposite phase sound wave needed to remove the noise heard by the occupants.

Other additions include a Cabin Air Filtration system, a new steering wheel design and a new Drive Selector also replaces the rotary gear selector.