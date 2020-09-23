The new BMW M3 and BMW M4 have officially debuted. They must be the most talked about models in BMW’s history, owing to BMW’s new grille design.

Looking past that controversy though, there is plenty to like about the next-generation BMW M3 and BMW M4.

BMW M3 and BMW M4: Highlights

– Powered by a 3.0 litre six-cylinder engine, producing 480 hp or 510 hp for the Competition model.

– Kidney grille allows improved air flow

– Carbon fibre roof and flared wheel arches

– Adaptive suspension and electronic dampers

– BMW Live Cockpit Professional

– Optional M Carbon Bucket Seats

BMW M3 and BMW M4: Engine and Chassis

Both cars are powered by a 3.0 litre, six-cylinder engine which comes in two flavours; a standard model and a Competition model. The former produces 480 hp, the latter, 510 hp.

In the BMW M3 Sedan, the 100 km/h sprint times are 4.2 seconds and 3.9 seconds respectively. The M4 Coupe manages the same statistics.

Customers will have the choice of either a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. BMW plan to release a version which uses the xDrive all-wheel-drive system in summer 2021.

xDrive models will get an Active M Differential, rear-wheel-biased setup, with three selectable modes: 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD.

The suspension is adaptive with electronically controlled shock absorbers and M Servotronic steering. There is a new integrated braking system with two settings for pedal feel and response. M Compound brakes come as standard, with M Carbon ceramic brakes optional.

Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) includes an M Dynamic Mode and, for the first time, integrated wheel slip limitation and M Traction Control adjustable through ten stages.

BMW M3 and BMW M4: Design

Both models get distinct designs. To start with the most obvious feature, the new frameless kidney grille. It gets horizontal bars, as opposed to the traditional vertical versions.

Typical BMW wheel arch flares give both cars the M-car look, alongside M gills, side sill extensions and new front and rear aprons.

Both BMW M3 and BMW M4 get a carbon-fibre roof with aerodynamically optimised fins. There is a small rear spoiler and a familiar quad tailpipe. BMW offer a range of new, exclusive exterior paint finishes and M Carbon exterior package and BMW M Performance Parts available as options.

BMW M3 and BMW M4: Interior

BMW’s interior is an improved version of the 4-Series interior we saw a few months ago. Both cars get BMW Live Cockpit Professional with fully digital display grouping, BMW Maps navigation system and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant as standard.

There is a significantly expanded selection of driver assistance systems. Park Distance Control, Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning and Speed Limit Info are fitted as standard. Options include Driving Assistant Professional with Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Active Navigation, Emergency Lane Assistant, Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant, BMW Drive Recorder and BMW Head-Up Display with M-specific displays.

There are M-specific control/operating concept with Setup button for direct access to the settings for the engine, chassis, steering and braking system. The two steering-wheel mounted M buttons return.

There is a choice of seat designs too. They include a newly developed M sport seat with fine-grain Merino leather trim and an impressive new M Carbon bucket seat, shown here in the BMW M4.

BMW M4 Photo Gallery

2021 BMW M4 1 of 19

BMW M3 Photo Gallery