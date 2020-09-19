This week, McLaren announced a limited production run of 5 McLaren Senna GTR LM. The LM models are designed to replicate each of the 5 F1 GTR’s that crossed the finish line at the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans.

5 McLaren F1 GTRs finished the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans, achieving 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th and 13th. The Senna GTR LM replicates the liveries of each car, with the design taking more than 800 hours to complete by McLaren Special Operations (MSO).

In order to replicate the liveries, McLaren required permissions from brand owners such as Gulf and Harrods and by Le Mans organiser the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO).

Each car will receive a performance boost. The 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 gets a 20 hp increase over the standard Senna GTR with a power rating of 845 hp and 800 Nm of torque.

Other mechanical improvements include valve spring retainers made from metal matrix composite (MMC) to deliver a 65% weight reduction, higher grade steel for the valve springs and hand-polished, CNC ported cylinder heads.

Elsewhere, the McLaren Senna GTR LM benefits from a bespoke LM steering wheel with anodised gold gear shift paddles and control buttons. The foot pedals are made from titanium nitride. The exhaust system is specially designed for the LM with twin-exit pipes.

The six-point racing harnesses get a GTR LM logo embroidered onto the harness pads and onto the headrests. Five-spoke OZ Racing wheels, gold-coloured brake calipers and suspension wishbones are reminiscent of the original F1 GTR.

Each car gets a ‘1 of 1’ dedication plaque featuring the VIN number and the provenance details of its namesake 1995 Le Mans F1 GTR. McLaren has also arranged a Le Mans circuit driving experience for the lucky owners, to take place during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race weekend in 2021.