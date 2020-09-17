Mansory has a number of new models on the horizon. It has teased six in the past week. The latest reveal is this orange Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe.

The subtle package of modifications is entirely new. It fits all variants of the 3rd generation Porsche Cayenne, not just the Coupe.

The Mansory Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe gets a bodykit which includes a new carbon fibre bonnet with additional carbon fibre components including front air intakes, a front apron, side sills (partly painted in the colour of the car), outside mirrors and a new rear apron.

The spoiler and wheel arch extensions are also finished in carbon fibre.

Mansory Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe 1 of 9

The wheels are Mansory’s Y.5 design and measure 23 inches. Changes to the ECU unit increase the power output of the Mansory Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe’s V8 to 700 hp and 900 Nm of torque. It’s now capable of hitting 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

The demo Mansory Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe is also for sale. Mansory have listed it with a price tag of €249,400.