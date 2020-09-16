The Bentley Mulliner Collections portfolio has expanded with the release of the Bentley Continental GT Mulliner. Mulliner has previously been reserved for special edition models; the Continental GT Number 9 Edition for example.

The Bentley Continental GT Mulliner sits at the top of the Continental GT range, providing the ultimate in luxury and customisation through Bentley’s in-house coachbuilder.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner: Highlights

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner 1 of 8

– Available for both the V8 and W12 Bentley Continental GT

– Exclusive ‘double diamond’ matrix grille design and 22 inch wheels

– Unique three-colour, colour-split for the interior

– 88 Veneer finishes

– Available to order in October; customer deliveries early next year

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner: Exterior Touches

The touches that make the Bentley Continental GT Mulliner so unique include a new ‘Double Diamond’ matrix grille; this makes the Mulliner instantly recognisable. The grille is complemented by matching front fender vents with silver and black design and chromed Mulliner branding.

Other design features include Satin Silver mirror caps with Mulliner Welcome Lamps beneath, and illuminated outer door sills with Mulliner text. Completing the subtle changes are a set of bespoke 22 inch Mulliner wheels and a self-leveling centre badge for each wheel.

The Mulliner specification is available for both W12 and V8 versions of the Continental.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner: Interior Touches

Inside, a unique colour split is exclusive to this trim level. Eight different three-colour combinations have been curated by Mulliner, with further personalisation options.

The Mulliner Driving Specification is fitted as standard, with “Diamond in Diamond” quilting to the seats, doors trims and rear quarter panels. For the GT Mulliner, contrast and accent stitching runs through the diamond design.

The seats are finished with embroidered Mulliner logos and the floor mats are edged with micro-piping to match the rest of the colour theme.

The headliner gets a full length of either indented hide, or smooth hide to match the seat backs if the fixed glass roof is selected.

The centre console uses a new diamond milled technical finish, flanked either side by Grand Black walnut veneer with chrome overlays. To add further personalisation, Bentley offer a range of 88 veneer finishes to suit the car.

A unique Breitling clock sits in the centre of the console, while the passenger side fascia is finished with a silhouette of the car’s exterior profile and the Mulliner logo. The Bentley Continental GT Mulliner includes a unique design to the main gauges of the LED instrument cluster.