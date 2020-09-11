Earlier in the week, Mercedes-Benz announced a collaboration with Virgil Abloh. The result is called Project Geländewagen.

The one-off Project Geländewagen is a collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and Chief Creative Director and Founder of Off-White and Men’s Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton Virgil Abloh.

A 1:3 maquette of the unique Mercedes-Benz G-Class will be auctioned through Sotheby’s Contemporary Curated with bidding due to begin on 14 September 2020.

Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon Widebody 1 of 16

Of Project Geländewagen, Virgil Abloh says: “My ultimate goal in this project with Mercedes-Benz is inspiring young artists, engineers, designers to question the status quo, in addition to experimenting with my own design abilities. For me it’s all about providing opportunities for those coming after me and giving this next generation a foundation for success, both here with Mercedes-Benz and through my own Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund.”

It’s certainly a unique proposition. The typical Mercedes-Benz G-Class shape is clear. Surfaces have been smoother and air vents covered. The indicators, outside mirrors and the bumper bar have all been removed and the body of the car is widened and lowered.

The simplicity of the bodywork sits in contrast to some of the racing touches. The car features chunky drag-type tyres, an internal roll cage and window netting; this is the first Mercedes-Benz G-Class race car!

Gorden Wagener, Mercedes-Benz Chief Design Officer says: “With Project Geländewagen we create a unique artwork that showcases future interpretations of luxury and the desire for beauty and the extraordinary. The result is something between reality and future. The collaboration with Virgil has seen two distinct design philosophies unite, for a one-of-a-kind re-imagination of the G that continues to celebrate the extraordinary at its core.”