The Maserati MC20 has now been officially revealed. We saw the photos yesterday, the details have now been confirmed as the covers were removed in Modena.

The Maserati MC20 was designed in Modena and will be built at the Viale Ciro Menotti plant. The Italian brand has created a new production line in the space once occupied by the GranTurismo and GranCabrio models.

Maserati MC20: Key Details

Maserati MC20 Official Photos 1 of 64

– First of a new Maserati era

– 100% made in Modena

– New Nettuno V6 engine produces 630 horsepower and 730 Nm of torque

– 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds with a sub 1,500 kg weight

Maserati MC20: Engine & Chassis

Details for the new Nettuno engine were already known. The 3.0 litre V6 is mounted at a 90 degree angle. It is rated to 630 hp and packs 730 Nm of torque.

Maserati confirm a 100 km/h sprint time of 2.9 seconds, a 200 km/h sprint time of 8.8 seconds and a top speed in excess of 325 km/h.

Power is routed through an 8-speed DCT gearbox to the rear wheels via a mechanical limited slip differential. An electronic differential is said to be optional.

The suspension setup includes double-wishbones at the front and rear with an anti-roll bar. The Maserati MC20 weighs in at under 1,500 kg of kerb weight.

The braking system consists of 6 piston Brembo callipers at the front and 4 piston callipers at the rear. The braking power is enough to allow for a 33 metre braking distance from 100 km/h.

Maserati MC20: Design

The design is typically mid-engined supercar. The aerodynamics were honed in the Dallara Wind Tunnel with a drag co-efficient of 0.38.

The front end takes cues from the Maserati MC12 with a low air intake and prominent Maserati trident. The bonnet gets two air intakes either side of a flat bonnet. Along the side, deep wheel vents cut into the Maserati MC20 door panel.

The roof line slopes gently towards an uncluttered rear end. The rear taillights are narrow and split by a Maserati logo. Two centrally mounted exhausts are reminiscent of the outgoing Maserati GranTurismo.

The addition of butterfly doors give the Maserati MC20 a visual edge.

Launch colours include Bianco Audace, Giallo Genio, Rosso Vincente, Blu Infinito, Nero Enigma and Grigio Mistero

Expect a convertible version to follow.

Maserati MC20: Interior

Inside, the MC20 uses two 10 inch screens: one for the cockpit and the other for the Maserati Multimedia System (MIA).

The carbon fibre-clad central console gets a wireless smartphone charger, the driving mode selector (GT, Wet, Sport, Corsa and a fifth, ESC Off, which deactivates the control functions), two speed selection buttons, the power window controls, the Multimedia System controls, and a storage compartment underneath the armrest.

All of the other controls are on the steering wheel, with the ignition button on the left and the launch control on the right. The Maserati Connect program makes it easy to access services.

Maserati MC20: Competitors

Pricing has yet to be announced for the MC20. That said, it looks likely that the Maserati MC20 will compete with the McLaren 570S and Porsche 911.